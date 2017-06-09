EIGHT Former IBM-ers, industry leaders all

Ramon L. Jocson – head of Enterprise Services Group and executive vice-president, Bank of the Philippine Islands

Ramon Dimacali – president and CEO, Federal Phoenix Assurance Company

Virgilio Peña – former chairman and first chairman, Commission on Information and Communications Technology

Ambassador Roberto Romulo – former secretary of Foreign Affairs

Rainerio O. Reyes – former secretary of Department of Transportation and Communications

Jose Arguelles – president, Beneficial Life Insurance Company

Ramon del Rosario, Sr. – former ambassador to Canada, Germany and Japan and founder of Phinma

Marife B. Zamora – chairman, Convergys and current president, Management Association of the Philippines

Joaquin E. Quintos IV – senior vice-president, First Philippine Holdings