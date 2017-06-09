EIGHT Former IBM-ers, industry leaders all

Ramon L. Jocson – head of Enterprise Services Group and executive vice-president, Bank of the Philippine Islands
Ramon Dimacali – president and CEO, Federal Phoenix Assurance Company
Virgilio Peña – former chairman and first chairman, Commission on Information and Communications Technology
Ambassador Roberto Romulo – former secretary of Foreign Affairs
Rainerio O. Reyes – former secretary of Department of Transportation and Communications
Jose Arguelles – president, Beneficial Life Insurance Company
Ramon del Rosario, Sr. – former ambassador to Canada, Germany and Japan and founder of Phinma
Marife B. Zamora – chairman, Convergys and current president, Management Association of the Philippines
Joaquin E. Quintos IV – senior vice-president, First Philippine Holdings
