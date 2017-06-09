Friday, June 9, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»EIGHT Former IBM-ers, industry leaders all

    EIGHT Former IBM-ers, industry leaders all

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Ramon L. Jocson – head of Enterprise Services Group and executive vice-president, Bank of the Philippine Islands

    Ramon Dimacali – president and CEO, Federal Phoenix Assurance Company

    Virgilio Peña – former chairman and first chairman, Commission on Information and Communications Technology

    Ambassador Roberto Romulo – former secretary of Foreign Affairs

    Rainerio O. Reyes – former secretary of Department of Transportation and Communications

    Jose Arguelles – president, Beneficial Life Insurance Company

    Ramon del Rosario, Sr. – former ambassador to Canada, Germany and Japan and founder of Phinma

    Marife B. Zamora – chairman, Convergys and current president, Management Association of the Philippines

    Joaquin E. Quintos IV – senior vice-president, First Philippine Holdings

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.