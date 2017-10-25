Einstein note on modest living sells for $1.56 million

JERUSALEM: A note that Albert Einstein gave to a courier in Tokyo briefly describing his theory on happy living sold at auction in Jerusalem on Tuesday for $1.56 million (1.33 million euros), the auction house said. The winning bid for the note far exceeded the pre-auction estimate of between $5,000 and $8,000, according to the website of Winner’s auction house. “It was an all-time record for an auction of a document in Israel,” Winner’s spokesman Meni Chadad told Agence France-Presse. The buyer was a European who wished to remain anonymous, he said. The note, on Imperial Hotel Tokyo stationery, says in German that “a quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest.” A second Einstein note written at the same time that simply reads “where there’s a will, there’s a way” sold for $240,000, Winner’s said.

Advertisements

AFP