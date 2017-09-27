Eisma named SBMA head

President Rodrigo Duterte named Wilma Eisma as chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), replacing Martin Diño.

Eisma’s appointment was announced on the same day that the President issued Executive Order 42 that

repealed EO 340 issued by President Gloria Arroyo in 2004.

Arroyo’s EO 340 provides that one person should serve as SBMA chairman and another as administrator.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Duterte’s order is compliant with the Bases Conversion and Development Law of 1992 which provides that the SBMA chairman should also serve as the administrator.

“The two offices will be assumed by one person,” Abella told reporters.

Eisma assumed her post as administrator in January this year, replacing Randy Escolango.