SENATOR Joseph Victor Ejercito offered to mediate between the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) to come up with a solution on the LTFRB’s decision to impose a service ban against two of franchises.

“I will call for a meeting to mediate and come up with a compromise for both parties before July 26,” said Ejercito, vice chairman of the Senate committee on public services, on Tuesday.

The senator, however, clarified that he was “not siding” with anyone on this issue. “What’s important to consider here is the convenience and safety of the riding public. We would consider all remedies without disregarding the law.”

He wants LTFRB, Grab, and Uber not only to reach a compromise, but also to act on their shortcomings in making public transportation more convenient and safe for the public.

“In the first place, LTFRB has to put in mind why these TNVS are thriving. Grab and Uber offer far better and more convenient services than regular taxis,” Ejercito said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO