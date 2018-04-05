Ejercito on Grab-Uber merger probe: ‘Public welfare before corporate interest’

SEN. Joseph Victor Ejercito is worried that the Grab-Uber merger will be “extremely detrimental” to commuters because the deal will create a monopoly in the ride-sharing sector.

Ejercito, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services, supports the move of the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to investigate Grab’s acquisition of its rival, Uber.

“I also welcome similar moves by similar regulatory agencies in Malaysia and Singapore. I hope the PCC will prioritize public welfare over corporate interests,” Ejercito said on Thursday.

The senator said that the transport network vehicle service (TNVS) system has become “very popular as a means to address transportation shortage and problems in the Philippines.”

On March 26, Singapore-based Grab acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia operations, covering ride-sharing services in the Philippines, as well as Uber’s operations in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Uber’s last day of operations in the Philippines will be on April 8.

“With Grab capturing 80 percent of the market with this merger, the market will virtually eliminate any form of competition thereby increasing the possibility of riders paying higher fares, and diminished incentives to improve services,” Ejercito said.

“We need to protect our commuters by offering improvements—in terms of quantity and quality—in transportation instead of limiting their choices,” he added.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Wednesday urged the Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to expedite the entry of other TNVS players to ensure competition and reasonable prices for commuters.

“We need real competition, not potential competition. As long as riders have zero options, they will be vulnerable to overpricing and poor service––and this is where the LTFRB must come in,” he said.

“There is a legitimate fear among regular TNVS users that Grab’s acquisition of Uber’s operations in the country will lead to higher fares, which is the natural consequence when a player monopolizes a particular industry,” said Pimentel.

Many regular TNVS users regularly compared the rates of Uber and Grab before booking a ride––an option that will no longer be available to commuters when Grab becomes the sole TNVS provider on April 9, he said.

Pimentel said that it was “incumbent upon the LTFRB to work overtime to process pending TNVS applications and to ensure that Grab would not take advantage of its monopoly of the TNVS industry.”

“The LTFRB announcement that there are three new ride-sharing companies that want to enter the country can only be considered good news if any or all of these companies actually get to service our countrymen,” he said.

The LTFRB should “strike a balance between encouraging the entry of new players and the need for these players to comply with the country’s TNVS guidelines,” the Senate chief said.

He said the LTFRB should also pay close attention to feedback from TNVS users and put in mechanisms to immediately act on rider complaints.

“Social media has provided the LTFRB with the tools to monitor the prices and the performance of Grab after Uber exits,” he said.

“But the real test will be how they respond to the feedback from commuters. They should be ready to act on complaints to discourage Grab and its drivers from violating TNVS rules and regulations,” Pimentel added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO