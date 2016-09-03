EK exec recognized for outstanding work

The 100 Most Influential Filipino Women in the World Award by the Filipina Women’s Network recognizes women of Philippine ancestry who are influencing the face of leadership in the global workplace, having reached status for outstanding work in their respective fields, industries and communities. These women are handpicked and recognized for their achievements and contributions to society, femtorship, and legacy.

Among this year’s awardees is Dr. Cynthia Mamon, Chief Operating Officer of Enchanted Kingdom, who was recognized as one of the outstanding women leaders in the “Founders and Pioneers” category. Her innate leadership skills and intuitive management capabilities have enabled her and her husband Mario Mamon to establish Enchanted Kingdom (EK) as the premiere theme park in the Philippines today.

Her background is in IT, serving as Director of the Management Information Systems of the PCCARD under the Department of Science and Technology, and subsequently as President and Managing Director of the first joint venture IT company in the Philippines, Sun Microsystems. This stage of her career has helped develop her decision-making skills, along with a passion to encourage Filipinos to harness the power of technology towards progress. Recognizing her industry leadership, she was awarded as “One of the Most Powerful Women in the Information Industry” in the country.

In October 2008, she took on the official designation as Head of Corporate Planning and Business Development of Enchanted Kingdom, collaborating with her husband who is the theme park’s founder and Chairman & President. Together, they grew the fledgling company into country’s leader in wholesome family entertainment and the only world-class theme park in the Philippines.

At present, she is the heart of the Kingdom, supporting noteworthy advocacies including the protection of the environment. Proof to this is the upcoming launch of the park’s latest attraction, Agila, which follows the flight and plight of the Philippine Eagle.

Moreover, as a mother of four children herself, she leads in the development of EK’s Edutainment programs focused on making a visit to the park enjoyable and educational for its student guests.

From her vast experience and expertise in different fields, the COO says there is an obstacle that Filipina leaders should be able to break through.

“In the field of Information Technology and even in the Amusement and Leisure Industry, the perception that male leaders can do better than women leaders has been the most significant barrier, thus making it more imposing for women leaders to build their expertise, gain experienc, and show their comparative advantage as women leaders by achievement and influence,” Mamon noted.