Elasto Painters eye third win, solo lead

Rain or Shine eyes its third straight win when it faces Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) today in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The Elasto Painters-Road Warriors game is at 7 p.m. after the 4:30 p.m. match between GlobalPort and Blackwater.

Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia is enjoying his stay on the top of the team standings with a 2-0 win-loss record after beating Alaska in overtime (109-103) and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (108-89) behind import Reggie Johnson.

Rain or Shine shares the lead with fellow 2-0 holder TNT KaTropa.

Garcia, however, warns his players against a determined NLEX side.

The Road Warriors are coming off a 103-123 loss to Columbian Dyip last Sunday.

“Well, knowing coach Yeng (Guiao), he will motivate his players coming off a loss like that so I’m expecting a more physical and hungrier NLEX coming to the game,” said Garcia, who will bank anew on Johnson who is averaging 24 points and 18.5 rebounds in first two games.

“They (NLEX) will also have a new import and I heard that he is really a good import. We have to be consistent on defense if we want to continue winning,” added Garcia, who will also rely on Raymond Almazan, Beau Belga, Ed Daquioag and James Yap.

The Road Warriors will parade original import choice Arnett Moultrie replacing Adrian Forbes. Although Forbes posted 26 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in a loss to the Columbian Dyip, NLEX decided to tap the former Philadelphia 76ers 6’10 power forward in its second game.

Moultrie just arrived in Manila last week after securing a release from his team in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, GlobalPort, coming from a slim 86-85 win over Meralco last Sunday, is determined to spoil the coaching return of Bong Ramos in the PBA with Blackwater.

Blackwater and former head coach Leo Isaac parted ways last Monday.

Ramos said his first day of coaching would be very difficult but exciting.

“It’s going to be difficult with only one day of practice but exciting,” said Ramos, also a former assistant coach of Blackwater. “I have to maximize the talents that I have tomorrow (Wednesday).”