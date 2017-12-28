Elasto Painters gun for share of lead

Rain or Shine aims for back-to-back victories to join Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and reigning champion San Miguel Beer on top of the team standings of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup today at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Elasto Painters, coming off a stunning 82-79 conquest of TNT KaTropa last Friday, are eyeing for a 2-0 start as they face Blackwater in the first game at 4 p.m. while the KaTropa and Alaska are chasing for their first win when they collide in the second game at 7 p.m.

NLEX and San Miguel Beer are presently sharing the top with similar 2-0 records.

Despite their good start, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia cautions his players not to relax against the Elite, who now boast of an improved frontline led by JP Erram, Dave Marcelo, Mac Belo and rookie Raymar Jose.

“We have to do better protecting the boards and we cannot allow Blackwater to get second attempts,” said Garcia. “They are a more dangerous team now because of Belo and Jose. They seem much better compared last year.”

Expected to take charge for Rain or Shine are Beau Belga, who had 14 points against TNT, Chris Tiu, Gabe Norwood and Raymond Almazan. Tiu added 12 points, Norwood made 11 points while Almazan finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds also against the KaTropa.

Blackwater is determined to get back on track after losing to Meralco in its opening game 98-103. But Elite coach Leo Isaac said it is not easy facing a rugged team like Rain or Shine.

“It is going to be a good game to watch. Our defense has to hold its own against the firepower of Rain or Shine,” said Isaac.

Jose debuted with 16 points for Blackwater against Meralco while Allen Maliksi also produced the same numbers while Roi Sumang had an output of 15 points.

TNT, which also holds a 0-1 record, is keen on recording its first win before the year ends.

“We have to keep on building and work on improving our game. Exactly the same thing Alaska is doing. We just hope to come out the better team tomorrow,” said TNT coach Nash Racela, who is going to bank on the prowess of veterans Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams.

But the Aces, who were beaten by Magnolia 95-108, last week, are also bent to end 2017 with a victory. Just like the Elite and the KaTropa, the Aces also dropped their opening game.

The league will take a break and will resume on January 7.