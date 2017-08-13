Elasto Painters keep Picanto winless

Rain or Shine got back to its winning ways after warding off Kia’s fourth-quarter rally, 94-86, in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Elasto Painters banked on their new acquisitions including new import J’Nathan to get back on the winning track and improve their win-loss record to 2-2.

Bullock, who replaced import JD Weatherspoon, tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks while Chris Tiu added 13 points and eight assists to lead Rain or Shine.

Beu Belga had 12 points for Rain or Shine before he was ejected in the game for committing two technical fouls with still 6:50 left in the third period.

New acquisitions Ed Daquiaog and Mark Borboran debuted for the Elasto Painters with eight and five points, respectively.

Daquioag was acquired from Meralco in exchange for Mike Tolomia while the veteran Borboran came in via trade with Phoenix for Jeff Chan.

Kia import Markeith Cummings pulled his team within five, 82-87, with 1:52 remaining. But that was the closest Picanto could get as Tiu provided the insurance points to hand Kia its sixth straight losses in as many games.

Cummings led Kia with 30 points and seven rebounds.

Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 94 – Bullock 20, Tiu 13, Belga 12, Daquioag 8, Ponferada 7, Trollano 6, Maiquez 6, Yap 5, Borboran 5, King 5, Cruz 4, Ahanmisi 3.

KIA 86 – Cummings 30, Celda 15, Revilla 11, Corpuz 10, Deutchman 10, Nimes 3, Khobuntin 3, Yee 2, Ballesteros 2, Paniamogan 0, Galanza 0, Caperal 0, Jaime 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 44-36, 71-59, 94-86.