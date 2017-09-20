Elasto Painters pummel Alaska

Rain or Shine scored a lopsided 112-82 win over Alaska on Wednesday allowing it to inch closer toward securing a quarterfinals twice-to-beat advantage in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The Elasto Painters dominated the second half stretching their lead to as much as 37 points. Rain or Shine now has six wins against four setbacks.

“We’re lucky that (Chris) Banchero, Calvin (Abueva) and (Sonny) Thoss didn’t play today. We needed a game like this going into our final game in the elimination,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia. “We just have to come out 100 percent and we’re happy we start up in the first half pretty well.”

“I think we have a chance at No. 3 spot (and its accompanying twice-to-beat bonus).”

Import J’Nathan Bullock posted 14 points, while Jericho Cruz and Beau Belga added 12 points each. Don Trillano added 11 points, while Chris Tiu, Billy Robles and Mark Borboran contributed nine points apiece also for the Elasto Painters.

The already-eliminated Aces, who sat Chris Banchero, Calvin Abueva and Sonny Thoss, ended the conference with a 3-8 win-loss record.

Import LaDontae Henton notched 20 points and seven rebounds while Tony Dela Cruz had 12 points to lead the Aces. It was Alaska’s worst defeat since losing by 30 to San Miguel Beer (78-108) in Game 1 of the 2015 Governors’ Cup finals.