Elasto Painters rout Fuel Masters

Rain or Shine soundly pummeled Phoenix 120-99 to snap a two-game slide on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Elasto Painters banked on a balanced attack led by Ed Daquioag, Dexter Maiquez, Chris Tiu and veteran James Yap to notch their second win and tie their victims in the team standings with a 2-2 win-loss slate.

Daquioag led Rain or Shine with 21 points before bowing out of the game with 7:33 left in the third period because of a tailbone injury.

Yap scattered 20 points on top of six rebounds while Maiquez and Tiu contributed 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Rookie Rey Nambatac contributed 11 points while Maverick Ahanmisi and Jewel Ponferada made 10 points apiece also for Rain or Shine.

The Elasto Painters had a sizzling first period, 39-13, to dictate the tempo of the game.

“We played two bad games in our losses so I challenged them from the beginning up to the end that I want a running game. We achieved that tonight,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia, who didn’t field in big man Raymond Almazan due to disciplinary action.

“He (Almazan) missed one practice with us after our loss to GlobalPort. But he will play in our next game,” he added.

The Elasto Painters scored 30 points on the 19 turnovers of the Fuel Masters. They also had 22 fast break points against 11 of the Fuel Masters.

With Maiquez, Daquioag, Ponferada and Tiu combining for a big 28 points in the first period, Rain or Shine exploded for 39 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field in the opening quarter and limited Phoenix to just 13 points on 5-of-22 shooting.

The Elasto Painters stretched their advantage to as many as 39 points, 86-47, behind the back-to-back triples of Tiu with still five minutes left in the third frame and they never looked back since then.

Matthew Wright and Perkins scored 17 points each for the Fuel Masters, who saw their two-game winning run snapped.

RAIN OR SHINE 120 – Daquioag 21, Yap 20, Maiquez 18, Tiu 17, Nambatac 11, Ponferada 10, Ahanmisi 10, Borboran 4, Norwood 4, Trollano 3, Matias 0.

PHOENIX 99 – Wright 17, Perkins 17, Alolino 12, Chan 11, Dehesa 11, Intal 10, Eriobu 7, Kramer 5, Jazul 5, Wilson 2, Mendoza 2, Chua 0, Revilla 0.

Quarters: 39-13, 57-40, 98-67, 120-99.