Elasto Painters sign Crews to boost QF bid

After eight games, Rain or Shine replaced import Shawn Taggart with the 6’5 Duke Crews to boost its quarterfinals bid in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup.

Elasto Painters head coach Coach Caloy Garcia said Crews will give them the inside fortification they need to create opportunities for his teammates to score.

“We’re thankful to Shawn (Taggart) for being so professional but we need somebody who can provide us the energy that we needed and we’re hoping Crews is the right guy,” Garcia told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“He (Crews) is a passing import and a good low-post player. We need that kind of import,” he added.

After starting the conference with three straight victories, the Elasto Painters have lost four of their next five games for a 4-4 record.

The 6’7 Taggart averaged 26.1 points and 11.8 rebounds in eight games with Rain or Shine, which is currently No. 7 spot in the team standings.

Crews suited up for the Elasto Painters and averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds in his two stints with the franchise in the 2011 and 2012 editions of the Commissioner’s Cup.