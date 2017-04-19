Elder Bush hospitalized with mild pneumonia

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Former US president George H.W. Bush, patriarch of a dynastic political family, is in a hospital recovering from a mild case of pneumonia, his office said Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila.) The 41st president, age 92, “was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest,” the office said in a statement released by Bush spokesman Jim McGrath. Doctors later determined Bush had a mild case of pneumonia, “which was treated and has been resolved,” the statement said. “President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

AFP