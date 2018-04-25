Elderly caught with gun at NAIA posts bail

Aviation police released Emelia Florano, 71, who was found with a caliber .38 revolver with ammunition at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after she posted bail. Supt. Alex Lim, NAIA Terminal 1–Aviation Security Group chief, said Florano admitted upon interrogation that she inadvertently took a case where the gun has been securely placed before she left home for NAIA last Saturday. He said the gun is owned by Florano’s son who is a retired United States Navy personnel. Florano was sche­duled to fly to Los Angeles, California via Seoul, South Korea when held at the NAIA terminal 1 departure area after personnel of the Office for Transportation Office discovered the gun and 32 pieces of ammunition inside her bag.