Elderly, child dead; 6 hurt in Cebu road accident

TWO persons died and six persons were injured in a road accident involving four vehicles along the national highway in south Cebu on Sunday morning.

The fatalities were identified as Virgilia Sillote, 61, and Vince Villasis, 4, both of Minglanilla town.

Police reported that the vehicles involved in the accident in Barangayn Taloot, Argao town were a Fuso truck prime mover (EBK 5832) carrying a trailer van (MUC 442) driven by Eunil Judith; a gray Toyota Wigo (A2R484) driven by Julius Caesar Olivar, 29, of Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla town; a gray Suzuki multicab with no plate number driven by Aquillo Sillote, 62, of Minglanilla town; and a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) Kia Sorrento (YLE 446) driven by Sulpicio Ubod, 57, of Barangay Guadalupe, in Cebu City, Cebu.

Police Officer 2 Clifford Butron of the Argao police station, quoting witnesses, said that the Suzuki multicab swerved to the other lane hitting the southbound Fuso truck prime mover that was carrying the trailer van driven by Eunil Judith in Sitio Himongbongan at about 10:50 a.m.

Butron said a loud bang was heard because of the impact and the Suzuki multicab turned turtle, hitting the Toyota Wigo, which was travelling at normal speed. Butron said Judith who lost control of the wheel, swerved to the left and was sideswiped by the Kia Sorrento.

Police said the prime mover owned by the United Auctioners Inc. of Mandaue City, Cebu smashed into the railings on the roadside and crashed into the mangroves. It fell on its left, with half of its body submerged in the water.

Judith, 32, of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu and Ronel Derian, 33, of Catmon town, north Cebu, who was on the front seat of the prime mover were not hurt because they managed to get out of the vehicle right away after the crash. Butron said that the prime mover was travelling at normal speed when the Suzuki multicab swerved into their lane.

Sillote’s wife, Virgilia who was seated on the front seat of the Suzuki multicab, their relatives who were at the back — Maricel Fat, 29; her son Kurt Fat, 5; Vince Villasis, 4; Reymax Villasis, 12; and Ayisha Sillote, 9; were brought to the South General Hospital in Naga City, south Cebu.

Vince Villasis was declared dead on arrival while Sillote’s wife died later.

Butron said only Reymax Villasis was slightly injured while the rest of the passengers sustained major head injuries. Sillote also suffered a fracture on his left foot.

Sulpicio’s wife, Carmen, 59, who was seated on the front seat of the Kia Sorrento suffered minor injuries on her body and was brought to a Cebu City hospital. Butron said the SUV and the Suzuki multicab were heavily damaged.

“It was possible that he (Aquillo) fell asleep (while driving),” Butron said in Bisaya.

Butron said Sillote and his relatives came from an outing in Santander town, south Cebu and were heading home in Minglanilla town. RHEA RUTH ROSELL