Elderly nabbed with gun at NAIA

Airport authorities on Thursday arrested an elderly woman who resisted by creating a scene for carrying unlicensed caliber .38 revolver at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3. Jess Martinez, Manila International Airport Authority media affairs division head, said Grace Castro, 63, placed the gun in her black shoulder bag that she refused to be scanned when she entered the terminal’s gate 6. When she obliged to have the bag scanned, the screener noticed an image of a gun inside the bag but Castro failed to show documents for it. While being handcuffed by members of the Aviation Security Group Castro resisted and made a scene to draw attention of the other passengers while shouting that runs a security agency and working at Camp Crame. Charges for illegal possession of firearms will be filed against her.