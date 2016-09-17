Elderly NPA member surrenders

GAMU, Isabela: A 60-year-ld active member of the New People’s Army (NPA) – Antonio Lang-ay Balnawi, alias Gingit – surrendered to the Philippine Army (PA) stationed in Kalanan village, Tabuk, Kalinga recently. Balnawi, of Sitio Mallongan in Western Uma, Lubuagan in Kalinga belonging to the NPA’s KLG Baggas Command turned himself in at the Headquarters Army’s Alpha Company, 5 Civil-Military Operations (5CMO) Battalion of the 5th Infantry “Star” Division (5ID). Col. Roy Devesa of 503rd Infantry Brigade and to Lt. Col. Edmund Tubiera of the 5CMO Battalion, said Balnawi brought his issued firearms – a Winsister Shotgun and a homemade shotgun with four rounds of ammunition. Recently, at least 72 members of NPA in Isabela also laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to the military influenced by the increasing number of NPA returnees who are tired of fighting in the hinterlands against the authorities.