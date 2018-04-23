Elect the good, eliminate the bad

WHEN government leaders take lawmaking as a job for has-been singers, dancers, actors, or anybody who has mass following, then we are in deep trouble. Elections are not popularity contests. Voters should take their right of suffrage seriously.

Billions of pesos in taxpayers’ money are allotted every year for Congress—the Senate that has 24 members elected nationally, and the House of Representatives with almost 300 members elected by congressional districts and the party-list system.

It would be a waste of precious public funds if it would be spent for and by senators and congressmen who know nothing about the process of making laws. It’s a waste of millions of pesos that could have been used to build a classroom or hire public schoolteachers even if we have just one non-performing member of the 24 senators or nearly 300 congressmen.

Apart from sharing with the House the responsibility of writing, debating, and voting on bills, senators also approve major appointments of the President in the bureaucracy like Cabinet members, ambassadors, and police and high-ranking military officers.

Senators also review, debate, and ratify or reject treaties that the executive enters into with other countries.

Impeachment complaints, budget, revenue and franchise bills originate from the House before these are debated and voted on by senators.

Lawmakers also exercise oversight functions, to serve as a check and balance on the two other branches of government – the executive and the judiciary.

They have the obligation to educate the public on how to be good citizens, not how to abuse their position and waste people’s money on junkets and self-promotion.

The primary job of lawmakers is drafting and crafting laws that are beneficial to a greater number of people. It is not a job for popular singers, boxers, actors or sexy dancers who don’t even know how a bill becomes law.

Neither is it a position to be passed on to children, siblings, spouses, or assistants of veteran politicians who have found politics as a lucrative livelihood alternative.

From the public statements of some aspirants, it would seem that they have a mistaken notion that the legislature is a social welfare agency that extends financial aid to the underprivileged.

Actors Robin Padilla and Dingdong Dantes were among the names that appeared in the recent Pulse Asia survey on preferred candidates for the Senate in the 2019 elections. Folk singer Freddie Aguilar, Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and TV reporter Jiggy Manicad were included in the 20 names on the ruling PDP-Laban list.

They may have been good at what they have been doing as entertainers, but politics, particularly lawmaking, is serious stuff that requires more than “winnability.”

They are rating relatively high in voter preference surveys, if we are to believe those assumptions. Based on past experience, it might not be far-fetched to imagine that they would win. They are qualified, anyway. The Constitution simply requires that candidates for the Senate should be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, able to read and write, is a registered voter, and a Philippine resident for at least two years prior to the election date.

The requirements for clerical and other menial jobs are oftentimes more rigid than for high positions in government.

The crop of politicians ruling the Philippines in recent years should give the committee drafting changes to the 1987 Constitution reason to seriously consider raising the qualifications for public office to make sure that those elected to the legislature know the job of lawmaking.

We should bring back respect for and decency in public office. Political parties are no longer able to attract good leaders to vie for elective positions or even join the bureaucracy in appointive posts because of the fear of being associated with many who are corrupt and who regard public office as conduits for their private interests.

Taxpayers don’t deserve a lawmaker who acts like a thug and calls a fellow gay and uncircumcised while the other shouts back with more undignified descriptions.

Let’s not make cursing and name-calling a way of life for the younger generation to imbibe. We may no longer have statesmen who debate with substance the likes of Jose Diokno, Lorenzo Tañada, and Jovito Salonga, but, for sure, we have fairly decent men and women out there whose names deserve to be on the electoral ballot and would eventually be leading the country for the good.

Voters have the power to elect the good and eliminate the bad politicians. Let’s take our right of suffrage seriously. Making sure that our votes count is an obligation many of us are taking for granted.