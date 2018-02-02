Election raps filed vs Aquino, 18 others over anti-dengue mass immunization during 2016 polls

A GROUP of anti-crime advocates filed a poll violation case against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd and 18 others in connection with the implementation of the anti-dengue mass immunization program of the Department of Health (DoH) during the election period in 2016.

In a 10-page complaint filed before the law department of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and co-complainant Dr. Francis Cruz alleged that Aquino, his former Budget and Health secretaries Florencio Abad and Janet Garin and 16 others violated, among others, Section 261 of Batas Pambansa 881 or the Omnibus Election Code (OEC) , which prohibits the release of public funds 45 days before a regular election and 30 days before a special election.

Of the 16 health officials, 12 are incumbents.

They are: Undersecretaries Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth David, Mario Villaverde, and Lyndon Lee Suy; Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago, Director Laureano Cruz, Director (officer-in-charge) Joyce Ducusin, OIC Director Mar Wynn Bello, Director IV Leonila Gorgolon, Director 4 Rio Magpantay, Director 4 Ariel Valencia and Director Julin Lecciones.

The retired undersecretaries are Nemesio Gako, Vicente Belizario Jr. and Kenneth Hartigan-Go; and Dr. Yolanda Oliver, Garin’s former head executive assistant.

“Aquino III, Abad and Garin had caused the releases, disbursements or expenditures of over P3.5 billion in public funds in connection with the procurement of the Dengvaxia vaccine and implementation of the school-based immunization of Tervalent Dengue Vaccine of the Department of Health (or Dengue Immunization Program) in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon during 45 days before the May 2016 elections…,” it said.

“In the case of other DoH officials, they are liable for being involved, directly or indirectly, in the first round of implementation of the Dengue Immunization Program on April 4, 2016 or during the election ban,” it added.

These officials also violated the OEC for allegedly being part of the cabal or conspiracy.

According to the complainants, it appears that no exemption was requested and granted by the Comelec to the respondents.

“In this light, it behooves the Law Department to evaluate this joint complaint-affidavit and to file the formal charges against the respondents, as well as to order the conduct of preliminary investigation, coupled with the service of subpoena to the concerned individuals by the fastest means; and to recommend to the Commission en banc, after proper proceedings and observance of due process, the filing of appropriate charges against all other respondents with the proper court,” it said.

Lawyer Manuelito Luna, a member of the VACC legal team, said the offense carried a penalty of more than six years imprisonment without probation and not subject to pardon without the concurrence of the Comelec en banc.

Records show that the dengue immunization program covered three stages, which started on April, May and June 2016 and were supposed to end on the same months in 2017. It targeted all grade 4 students, aged 9 and above, in all public schools of Regions 3, 4-A and NCR.

A total of 860,000 individuals, 830,000 children and members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), received the dengue vaccine. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL