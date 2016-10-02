Electric company robbed of P875K

MANAOAG, Pangasinan: Police in this town on Sunday admitted that they have no suspects yet in a robbery the other night where the Dagupan City Electric Corporation (Decorp) located along Vinuya Street in Poblacion lost P875,000 cash and personal belongings.

The Decorp office is just 100 meters away from the police station and the Our Lady of Manaoag Church and tricycles and small businesses in front of the church operate 24 hours a day.

Chief Inspector Dave Mahilum, Manaoag chief of police, told reporters that the robbery was discovered by Romy Javier Viernes, security guard on duty and a resident of Barangay Pantal of this town, and assistant teller Garry Erero, a resident of Barangay Malabago in Calasiao town, when they opened the office.

The two discovered that the alarm system and a concrete wall had been destroyed by the robbers.

They also found a hole inside the office that was possibly used by the suspects in entering and leaving the building housing the electric company.

Once they were inside the building, the robbers destroyed the main door of the office and the vault and took P620,000 cash collection.

Viernes and Erero also discovered a laptop worth P50,000 where all Decorp transactions were saved and another laptop worth P20,000 were also carted away by the robbers.

Gerry Bondoc, Decorp manager, said his personal money of P175,000 that he kept inside a cabinet inside the office was missing.

Police investigators are questioning the security guards detailed at the electric company when the robbery happened.

They said the robbery could be an inside job.

The investigators are also questioning Bondoc why the P620,000 was only left inside the vault and not deposited in the bank that day.

The Decorp management announced that they are firing all other security guards and investigating all employees about the robbery.

JAIME G. AQUINO