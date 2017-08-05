Electric cooperatives renew call for reforms

A group of electric cooperatives has renewed a call for energy sector reforms and recognition at the legislative level.

Earlier this week, legislative proposals and policy papers were submitted to the House of Representatives by the National Center of Electric Cooperative Consumers Inc.

The group submitted proposed amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001 as well as a proposal to create the Lineman Training Academy, and an Electric Cooperative Charter.

About 1,200 representatives of 116 electric cooperatives and member-consumer-owner (MCO) organizations, accompanied by National Electrification Administration head Edgardo Masongsong and other NEA officials, went to the House of Representatives for a courtesy call on August 2.

Electric Cooperatives National Chairman Akmad Mamalinta said it was a fruitful meeting with House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, House Majority Leader Rudy Fariñas, and House Energy Committee Chairman Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco.

The courtesy call was part of the 8th National Electrification Awareness Month (NEAM) and the 48th Founding Anniversary of the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

The NEA has said it is targeting to energize about 2.58 million households in the Philippines, mostly in Mindanao, by 2022.

Currently, 118,632 sitios have been electrified since the inception of the Rural Electrification Program in 1969.