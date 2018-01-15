All-electric FiskerEMotion has 400-mile range

Fisker, known by its Karma electric sports car, has unveiled its most striking creation yet, the EMotion all-electric vehicle, in CES 2018 in Las Vegas last week.

Teaser photos of the car have been released by Fisker in October last year, and the manufacturer claimed that it will have 400 miles (640 kilometers) of range and it takes only nine minutes to fully charge. Recent photos have been revealed by Fisker during the CES showing its butterfly doors and a glimpse of the leather clad interior.

“We are truly entering a new era in the way the world thinks about vehicles, the way EVs are charged and the way personal consumer electronics are powered – with Fisker Inc. now clearly at the forefront of that revolution through our worldwide launches at CES,” Fisker Chief Executive Officer founder Henrik Fisker said in a statement.

“With the EMotion, we’re introducing edgy, dramatic and emotionally-charged design/proportions – complemented with technological innovation that moves us into the future. That design balance is what has made the Fisker brand emotionally connect with our consumers,” he added.

While the Karma has been built by Valmet Automotive in Finland, the new EMotion will be built in Fisker’s new factory in the United States. The new car utilizes a new solid-state battery technology patented by Fisker, which the company claims that it will drastically improve its range. Its sculpted, low slung, aerodynamic body helps achieve downforce along with the integrated rear spoiler and a rear diffuser, help the car reach 161 miles per hour. Fisker has yet to disclose other technical specifications as of time of writing.

The car will be equipped with autonomous driving hardware, which Fisker also has yet to announce its supplier. As with the Karma before it, it will be clad in leather, as well as the interior trims.

The car will be launched in 2019 for $129,000, with a $2,000 reservation fee.