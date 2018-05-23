Electricity to cost more with higher ‘FiT-All’

Consumers should expect to pay more for electricity after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved a higher feed-in tariff allowance (FiT-All), which is used to subsidize renewable energy (RE) developers.

The ERC, in a February 27 decision docketed last week, authorized National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) to collect a FiT-All amounting to P0.2563 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This translates to a P0.0733 per kWh hike from the current P0.1830/kWh.

The adjusted FiT-All is also higher than the P0.2291 per kWh that TransCo had sought for 2017.

“While the Commission is granting a rate of P0.2563kWh, considering that there is an existing rate of P0.1830/kWh, what is being added is only an increment of P0.0733 which represents the increase from the current FiT-All rate,” the ERC said in its decision.

The agency said the increase covered the FiT differential for 2017 based on actual billings amounting to P13.8 billion and a 2016 under-recovery worth P4.4 billion as reflected in TransCo’s books; disbursement allowances paid to Land Bank of the Philippines and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in relation to a supervision fee of P1 million and a working capital allowance requirement of P1.9 billion.

ERC noted that the FiT-All Fund administered by Transco remained insufficient to cover all obligations.

“In fact, as of 5 February 2018, total RE claim is at P40.120 billion, of which only 82 percent has been paid and 18 percent or PhP7.378 billion remains unpaid,” the decision states.

Accrued interest ballooned to P527 million, 195 percent higher than the January 2016 level when the ERC approved the previous FiT-All rate of P0.1830/kWh.

The decision was criticized by a consumer group, Laban Konsyumer, Inc. (LKI), which said it would exhaust all legal remedies to halt the adjusted rate’s implementation.

“LKI had requested the top management of Meralco and all private distribution utilities and electric cooperatives in the country to support the deferment of the implementation of the higher FIT Allowance until all legal remedies are exhausted in accordance with the ERC Rules of Practice and Procedures,” the consumer group said in a statement.

LKI President Victor Dimagiba questioned the “authenticity and genuineness” of the ERC decision, noting that that commission had docketed its ruling only in May, three months after it was finalized and after TransCo lawyers had filed an urgent motion to promulgate the decision in mid-April.

“This is typical example of bad management and utter lack of concern to the well-being of all Filipino consumers,” LKI said.

“Amidst the big oil price hikes the past two weeks and the public clamor to halt the collection of excise taxes on fuel products, the consumers are up in arms with another power rate hike” with the approval of new FiT-All rate,” it added.

LKI has pending petitions before the ERC claiming a Transco over-recovery of at least P0.05 for the 2016 FiT allowance.

The FiT program, outlined in the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, aims to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources. It pertains to the electricity produced from wind, solar, ocean, run-of-river hydropower, and biomass.