Electronic exports up 10% in Jan-Feb

The Philippines’ exports of electronics increased by 10 percent to $5.328 billion (P278.55 billion) in the first two months of 2018 from $4.837 billion (P252.88 billion) a year ago, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (Seipi) said.

According to data posted on Seipi’s website on Wednesday, exports from the telecommunications sector rose 35.7 percent to $105 million (P5.489 billion) in January and February from $77.75 million (P4.065 billion) the year before.

Others sectors, including automotive electronics, control and instrumentation, components/ devices or semiconductors, and electronic data processing, also saw increases.

But exports of office equipment, communication/rader, consumer electronics, and medical/industrial instruments declined in the period.

For February alone, exports jumped 4.6 percent from $2.47 billion (P129.13 billion) in 2017 to $2.58 billion (P134.88 billion).

Top export destinations that month were Hong Kong, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, Netherlands, Thailand, and Malaysia.

In a text message on Thursday, Seipi President Danilo Lachica said electronics export revenues were expected to soar to $17 billion (P888.76 billion) in the first half of 2017.

The figure is a 9.25-percent increase from $15.56 billion (P813.47 billion) the year before.

Exports for the entire 2017 climbed 11 percent to a record $32.7 billion (P1.7 trillion) from $29.4 billion (P1.54 trillion) in 2016.

First established as the Semiconductor Electronics Industry Foundation Inc. (Seifi) in October 1984, Seipi is the largest organization of Filipino and foreign electronics companies in the country.