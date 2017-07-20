ELEGANT SAFEKEEPER

Lucell Vault

Lucell Vault is more than a repository for your valuables and documents. With its elegant design and rich hues in black or burgundy, it makes for a striking home accent or useful sidetable. It’s innovative design and impressive craftsmanship ensure that it complements the rest of your home décor. With several designs to choose from, you’re sure to find the piece that best fits the “personality” of your spaces.

As a leader in the industry, Lucell Vault has been changing the way that safes have been conceptualized in the past, offering vaults that are stylish and sleek, and which offer unparalleled security. Security functions are enhanced with convenient soft-touch digital buttons, which are activated only when you use it.

Within, precious items are safely stored below 150 degrees Celsius. The vault itself can withstand temperatures as high as 1050 degrees Celsius for an hour. This becomes the ideal fire-resistant safe.

Giving you more confidence, the Lucell Vault has been certified by KS (Korean Standards) and JIS (Japanese Industrial Standards). Lucell is the only safe brand that has passed Japan’s JIS 1037 and TS-15 anti-burglar test in Korea. Its separate locking module, hidden hinges and wider glass relocker provide even better security against an intruder attack. A high-sensitivity shock sensor with 12 decible alarm also protects content more safely in the event the vault is moved or stuck.

Other Lucell Vault options include hybrid power that can run on either battery or adaptor, internal lighting which functions even when using an adaptor, secure fingerprint lock and indoor key, cardholder, glass shelf and jewelry stand.