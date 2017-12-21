ELEMENTAL ELEGANCE

John Hardy

Hollie Bonneville Barden, the new creative director of luxury artisan jewelry brand John Hardy, has included elegant rings for the male fashionista in her first collection for the company (bottom image). Elemental force meets elegant form in this re-interpretation the brand’s legendary icon, Naga, inspired by the raw power and strength of nature. This celebration of the power of creation and Naga as a symbol of nature formed the overarching concept for the season, which also features new iterations of the brand’s Chain, Dot, and Bamboo series.

John Hardy is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La and Cebu.