All elementary, secondary schools required to adopt anti-bullying policies

Dear PAO,

I have two children who are enrolled in a public school. I am aware of some bullying incidents happening both in private and public schools. I want to know whether public schools are required to impose measures to safeguard students from bullying.

Sincerely yours,

Reynante

Dear Reynante,

The law that addresses your situation is Section 3 of Republic Act 10627 or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013:

“SEC. 3. Adoption of Anti-Bullying Policies. – All elementary and secondary schools are hereby directed to adopt policies to address the existence of bullying in their respective institutions. Such policies shall be regularly updated and, at a minimum, shall include provisions which:

(a) Prohibit the following acts:

(1) Bullying on school grounds; property immediately adjacent to school grounds; at school-sponsored or school-related activities, functions or programs whether on or off school grounds; at school bus stops; on school buses or other vehicles owned, leased or used by a school; or through the use of technology or an electronic device owned, leased or used by a school;

(2) Bullying at a location, activity, function or program that is not school-related and through the use of technology or an electronic device that is not owned, leased or used by a school if the act or acts in question create a hostile environment at school for the victim, infringe on the rights of the victim at school or materially and substantially disrupt the education process or the orderly operation of a school; and

(3) Retaliation against a person who reports bullying, who provides information during an investigation of bullying, or who is a witness to or has reliable information about bullying;

(b) Identify the range of disciplinary administrative actions that may be taken against a perpetrator for bullying or retaliation which shall be commensurate with the nature and gravity of the offense: Provided, That, in addition to the disciplinary sanctions imposed upon a perpetrator of bullying or retaliation, he/she shall also be required to undergo a rehabilitation program, which shall be administered by the institution concerned. The parents of the said perpetrator shall be encouraged by the said institution to join the rehabilitation program;

x x x

All elementary and secondary schools shall provide students and their parents or guardians a copy of the anti-bullying policies being adopted by the school. Such policies shall likewise be included in the school’s student and/or employee handbook and shall be conspicuously posted on the school walls and website, if there is any.

The Department of Education (DepEd) shall include in its training programs, courses or activities, which shall provide opportunities for school administrators, teachers and other employees to develop their knowledge and skills in preventing or responding to any bullying act.” [Emphasis supplied.]

The same law provides a penalty for non-compliance with the same, viz:

“SEC. 6. Sanction for Non-compliance. – In the rules and regulations to be implemented pursuant to this Act, the Secretary of the DepEd shall prescribe the appropriate administrative sanctions on school administrators who shall fail to comply with the requirements under this Act. In addition thereto, erring private schools shall likewise suffer the penalty of suspension of their permits to operate.”

It is clear from the cited provision that every school handling elementary and secondary education, without distinction as to qualification (whether private or public), is mandated to adopt anti-bullying policies and ensure that such policies are made available to students and their parents or guardians. The school, in crafting anti-bullying policies, shall make sure that bullying shall be stopped and not be tolerated. Moreover, it is stated in the law that non-compliance with the provisions shall be meted with administrative sanction on school administrators, as well as the penalty of suspension of permits to operate in case of non-compliant private schools. Finally, any complaint for non-compliance can be ventilated to the Office of the Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

In your situation, the public school where your children are enrolled is mandated by law to adopt anti-bullying measures to suppress bullying committed by students. In case of non-compliance on their part, you may report and file a complaint against the concerned principal or the administrator. If non-compliance is proven, an administrative sanction is warranted against the erring principal or administrator.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.