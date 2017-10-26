Elements of malicious prosecution

Dear PAO,

Pons persuaded me to pay his loan with a certain bank, and in return he will execute a Deed of Sale covering one-half of his land, which he mortgaged to the bank to secure the loan. We both signed the Deed of Sale before a notary public in 1992. Pons’ Torrens Title was cancelled in the following year and separate titles were issued to us. I have already occupied and developed the property and paid the corresponding realty tax since 1993.

Last year, we started to quarrel regarding our property boundary. Pons filed a complaint against me for estafa, alleging that I deceived him to sign the Deed of Sale. The complaint was eventually dismissed by the Office of the Prosecutor, and now Pons is bragging to our neighbors that he only filed it against me for the main purpose of humiliating me. Is there a case thatI can file against Pons?

Andoy

Dear Andoy,

Pons may be held liable for malicious prosecution based on the facts you narrated in your letter. The Deed of Sale was executed in 1993, and it took him 24 years to file the case. It was also notarized, hence, it enjoys the presumption of regularity. This finds support in the case Gloria Ocampo and Teresita Tan vs. Landbank of the Phillippines (G.R. No. 164968, July 3, 2009). In this case, Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo said:

“It is well settled that a document acknowledged before a notary public is a public document that enjoys the presumption of regularity. It is a prima facie evidence of the truth of the facts stated therein and a conclusive presumption of its existence and due execution. To overcome this presumption, there must be presented evidence that is clear and convincing. Absent such evidence, the presumption must be upheld. In addition, one who denies the due execution of a deed where one’s signature appears has the burden of proving that contrary to the recital in the jurat, one never appeared before the notary public and acknowledged the deed to be a voluntary act. We have also held that a notarized instrument is admissible in evidence without further proof of its due execution and is conclusive as to the truthfulness of its contents, and has in its favor the presumption of regularity.”

In the case of Yasona et al. vs. Rodencio and Jovencio (G.R. No. 156339, October 6, 2004), the Supreme Court through then-Chief Justice Renato Antonio Corona said:

“In this jurisdiction, the term ‘malicious prosecution’ has been defined as an action for damages brought by one against whom a criminal prosecution, civil suit or other legal proceeding has been instituted maliciously and without probable cause, after the termination of such prosecution, suit or other proceeding in favor of the defendant therein.” To constitute “malicious prosecution,” there must be proof that the prosecution was prompted by a sinister design to vex or humiliate a person, and that it was initiated deliberately by the defendant knowing that his charges were false and groundless. Concededly, the mere act of submitting a case to the authorities for prosecution does not make one liable for malicious prosecution.

Xxx xxx xxx

Malicious prosecution, both in criminal and civil cases, requires the elements of (1) malice and (2) absence of probable cause.

Xxx xxx xxx”.

Applying the above-quoted decision in your situation, the elements of malicious prosecution are present in this case, because Pons filed the complaint of estafa knowing the same to be false and his mere intention was to humiliate you, and the complaint was dismissed before the Office of the Prosecutor.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net