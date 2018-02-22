Eleven missing, 14 injured in Indonesia landslide

JAKARTA: Eleven people are missing and 14 have been injured following a landslide Thursday that cascaded down the terraced slopes of a rice field on the Indonesian island of Java, officials said. The missing people, farmers tending their crops in Brebes distarict, Central Java, were buried under an avalanche of mud and rock around 8 a.m. local time. The incident followed several days of heavy rain in the mountainous area, which is about seven hours east of the capital Jakarta. Another 14 farmers were injured and have been taken to a nearby medical center for treatment. Rescuers including the army, police and local volunteers are digging through the debris to search for survivors, the disaster mitigation agency said. Residents have been forbidden from entering the area due to fears of further landslides.

AFP