Elha Nympha to perform in US TV show

When the show Little Big Shots announced on social media its new season premiere on March 5 on NBC (March 6 in Manila), there was a familiar face in the trailer—a little girl wearing a pink floral dress who looks just like The Voice Kids Season 2 grand champion Elha Nympha.

Music Geek has confirmed that yes, it is indeed Elha who will make her US TV debut in the show hosted and co-produced by the controversial Steve Harvey and also Ellen DeGeneres. She flew to United States last year to tape an episode but was mum on what she performed on the show and when her episode will air. Nevertheless this is another much awaited event for Filipinos.

Little Big Shots is an American show featuring “the world’s most talented and extraordinary kids.” It showcases young musicians, singers, dancers and every form of wunderkind around America [with some from overseas]and go toe to toe with them in conversations and interviews, with hilarious results.

Elha was a banana cue vendor before bagging the top spot on the second season of The Voice Kids with her powerful vocals. She was under rocker Bamboo Mañalac’s team giving him his first win since coaching both The Voice Kids and The Voice of the Philippines. Elha is currently one of the celebrity contestants of ABS-CBN show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids Edition where she was praised for her impersonation of Megastar Sharon Cuneta. She also guested last December at the finals of The Voice Kids Indonesia, and released her self-titled debut album featuring her version of the Beyonce hit Love On Top that she sang on the show.

It will be another Pinoy pride moment when Elha appears on the US show after Charice and Zendee’s guested in Ellen a few years back. She will hold the privilege of being the first Filipino singer to be invited to Little Big Shots.

Let us hope this will open more opportunities for Elha especially in the international scene. Music Geek is excited to watch her episode.

Since Steve Harvey will be here in the Philippines to host the 65th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena, what do you think will he say about this kid with big voice laden with talent?