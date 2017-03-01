Elha Nympha’s US TV debut finally airs

PLUS: Darren Espanto collaborates with Malaysian artist

In January, Music Geek broke the news that The Voice Kids Season 2 winner and Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids cast member Elha Nympha had been included in the new season of US TV show Little Big Shots.

Recently, the show hosted by Steve Harvey and produced by Ellen DeGeneres released a teaser opening with Nympha singing, “Welcome to Season 2 of Little Big Shots.”

It showed what people can expect from the new season with a band of talented kids like an archer, ballet dancer, math wizard, gymnast, pianist, drummer and singer like Nympha—and of course the funny banter between Harvey and the kids.

In the teaser, the young Filipina singer was seen performing what sounded like “Chandelier” by Sia that made Steve Harvey exclaim, “This girl can sing.” “Chandelier” is also one of the covers included in her debut album Elha under MCA Music.

In another teaser, some kids were asked, “What would you do if you were the President of the United States?” Nympha answered that she will “build a foundation for animals.”

Nympha’s US stint will surely be anticipated on TV with another Filipino making the country proud as a musical prodigy. Let us all hope this will be the start of the young singer’s international career.

In the meantime, there’s no word yet on the airing of Nympha’s episode but the new season will premiere in the US on March 5 (March 6 in the Philippines). The show will have a same-day airing via cable channel Diva TV starting Monday.

* * *

Speaking of going international, after releasing his CD album Be With Me in Singapore and Korea in 2016, the so-called “Total Performer” and The Voice Kids runner up Darren Espanto will collaborate with 16-year-old Malaysian artist, Nik Qistina.

MCA Music and Universal Music Malaysia posted a teaser on their Instagram accounts with Espanto recording. The handsome crooner likewise confirmed this collaboration on his own IG with Qistina via her song “Young Hearts,” which made his fans – the Darrenatics – very excited.

Qistina released her debut single “Young Hearts” in 2016, which has been doing well in her home country.

Darren’s collaboration comes after The Voice of the Philippines Season 2 Champion Jason Dy released a duet with Malaysian superstar Fazura titled “Nothing Like Pag-ibig.”

Proves that music can indeed cross borders.

* * *

Hot OPM songs this week. On Spotify Philippines Top 50, four local songs made it to the most streamed: “Sila” by Sud, “Hanggang Kailan” by Michael Pangilinan, “Malaya” by Moira dela Torre (from Camp Sawi OST), and “Hiling” by Mark Carpio.

The most shared and viral OPM tracks on Spotify Philippines Viral 50 are “Maybe” by Jensen Gomez and Reese Lansangan, “Lloydy” by Paulo Avelino (from I’m Drunk, I Love You OST), “Does She Know” by Kiana Valenciano, “Unti-unti” by Up Dharma Down, “Why Can’t It Be” by Kaye Cal, “Sa Iyo” by Aia De Leon, and “Pag-gising” by Top One Project.

On download app iTunes, the local songs included in the Philippines singles charts were “You” by Jona, “Burnout” by Sugarfree, “A Love To Last A Lifetime” by Juris, “Tadhana” by Up Dharma Down, “Sila” by Sud, and “Sigurado” by Up Dharma Down.

On music channel MYX, the Top 10 most requested Pinoy music videos are “Kaibigan Mo” by Sarah Geronimo featuring Yeng Constantino, “Your Guardian Angel” by Alden Richards, “Somebody” by BoybandPH, “Alam Mo Ba?” by Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador, “Huwag Kang Matakot” by Elmo Magalona, “Killing Myself To Sleep” by Charice, “Nothing Like Pag-ibig” by Jason Dy and Fazura, “Nasayang Lang” by The Juans, “Unli” by BoybandPH, and “Afterglow” by Sam Concepcion.