So elicits draw from Georgian GM

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So and GM Baadur Jobava of Georgia settled for a draw in the first game of the 2017 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Chess Cup fourth round being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The second-seeded So and the 47th-picked Jobava agreed to split the point after 40 moves of the Petroff Defense.

The 23-year old Cavite City pride guns for a crucial win in the second game to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which offers a whopping $120,000 to the champion and $80,000 consolation purse to the runner-up.

The other games that ended in a draw were the matches between GM Bu Xiangzhi of China and GM Peter Svidler of Russia, GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia, GM Levon Aronian of Armenia and GM Daniil Dubov of Russia, GM Evgeniy Najer of Russia and GM Richard Rapport of Hungary, and Chinese GMs Wang Hao and Ding Liren.

GM Vassily Ivanchuk of Ukraine and GM Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia moved closer the their respective quarterfinals berths after beating GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands and GM Maxim Rodshtein of Israel, respectively.

So made it to the fourth round by beating GM Joshua Daniel Ruiz Castillo of Colombia (1.5-0.5) in the first round, GM Matthias Blubaum of Germany (4-2) in the second round and GM Pons Francisco Vallejo of Spain (1.5-0.5) in the third round.

For his part, Jobava scored huge wins against GM Ivan Salgado Lopez in the opening round (4.5-3.5), 18th seed GM Yu Yangyi of China in the second round (4-2) and 15th seed GM Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the third round (2.5-1.5).