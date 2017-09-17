Elite clobber Batang Pier, complete quarterfinal cast

Blackwater weathered GlobalPort’s late uprising and held on for a 118-107, to complete the quarterfinal cast of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governors Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Allein Maliksi debuted in style for the Elite with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field to help his new team reached the next round with a 5-5 win-loss record.

“We just make it simple and avoid further complications of a possible tie in the last spot of quarterfinals,” said Blackwater coach Leo Isaac, who drew another all-around performance from import Henry Walker.

Walker finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine points and drew plenty of help from the locals. Roi Sumang had 21 markers while Mike Digregorio and JP Erram contributed 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Murphy Halloway led Batang Pier with 28 markers while Stanley Pringle finished with 27. GlobalPort, which lost the services of star guard Terrence Romeo in the second quarter due to ejection for throwing the ball on Walker, exited with 3-7 slate.

Scores:

BLACKWATER 118 – Maliksi 22, Sumang 21, Walker 19, Digregorio 16, Marcelo 13, Erram 11, Belo 8, Pinto 8, Canaleta 0, Cruz 0.

GLOBALPORT 107 – Holloway 28, Pringle 27, Romeo 13, Baracael 11, Anthony 8, Guinto 6, Cortez 6, Arana 4, Cardona 4, Hubalde 0, Mamaril 0.

Quarters: 31-29, 62-50, 92-77, 118-107.