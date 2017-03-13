Elite eye quarters in Commissioner’s Cup

Blackwater hopes to reach at least the quarterfinal round in the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup, which kicks off on Friday at the Smart Araneta Colisuem.

Elite team manager Johnson Martinez said he’s satisfied with the way things are going for the team particularly on their import Greg Smith

“With a good import now for the upcoming Commissioner’s Cup, we’re expecting to make it to the quarterfinals, at least,” Martinez told The Manila Times.

Smith, 26, a 6’10 center who played for a couple of National Basketball Association (NBA) teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timber­wolves, arrived last Saturday morning.

Martinez added that the team is more complete now with the return of six-foot-seven center JP Erram from injury.

“Erram will be joining us around late March or possibly in the first week of April. We really need him at the post,” added Martinez.

Erram suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Philippine Cup.

Blackwater also signed up free agent guard Mike Digregorio, who was released by Mahindra.

“We are very glad to have him in the team. He will be a big help in running our game,” he added.

Digregorio will add stability to the guard rotation of head coach Leo Isaac that also includes Roi Sumang, Dennis Miranda, John Pinto and Ronjay Buenafe.

Blackwater had an impressive start (4-2) in the Philippine Cup but faltered in its last five games to miss the quarters.