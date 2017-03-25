Saturday, March 25, 2017
    GOLF

    Elite field to vie in 12th MercedesTrophy

    Mercedes-Benz owners take time out from their busy corporate schedules and the like to compete in a special golf tournament with a select roster of guests, who share the same passion for the sport.

    The MercedesTrophy, an international three-tier structured amateur golf series which stakes coveted spots in the MT World Final in Germany, fires off Monday at the posh Sta. Elena Golf Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna with over 200 players competing.

    To speed up play for a big field, organizers have set up a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. with the awards rites set at 4 p.m.

    Felix Ang (fifth from left), president of Auto Nation Group, Inc., the general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in the Philippines, poses with sponsors of the MercedesTrophy 2017 set tomorrow (Monday, March 27) at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. They are (from left) QBE Asia Pacific Regional head for Agency Lucas Teng, QBE Seaboard Insurance Philippines head of Retail Larry Wu, QBE Seaboard Insurance Philippines CEO Joli Wu, PLDT Alpha Enterprise head Jovy Hernandez, PLDT VP and head of Corporate Relationship Management D Vic Tria, and PLDT VP and head of Corporate Relationship Management B Jay Lagdameo; Shell Philippines Finance director Jerome Pascual; Philippine Airlines SVP for Airline Operations Ismael Augusto Gozon and VP for Security Caesar Ronnie Ordoyo. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

    What makes the 12th staging of the annual event special is that Mercedes-Benz will donate to the Cardinal Medical Charities Foundation, Inc. as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

    “A specific amount of cash will be donated to the organization based on the number of players,” said Marvin Caparros, MercedesTrophy Golf director.

    Marco Mendoza (Class A), Victor Mapua (Class B) and Joseph Sy (Class C) shared top honors in last year’s edition of the event with Myra Caparros bagging the ladies crown in the tournament also held at Santa Elena Golf & Country Club.

    Three division champions and their respective runners-up along with the winner in ladies play will represent the Philippines in the MercedesTrophy Asian Finals in Australia via Philippine Airlines (business class).

    The MercedesTrophy 2017 is sponsored by Makati Shangri-La Hotel, PLDT Alpha, Philippine Airlines, Shell Philippines, Boysen and QBE Seaboard Insurance, Inc. with TW Steel, Security Bank Corp., Business Mirror, and Remy Martin as minor sponsors.

