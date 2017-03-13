Elite field vies for ‘master bangkero’ title

The country’s top seasports enthusiasts will battle for the “master-bangkero” plum in this year’s Manila Bay Seasports Festival to be held from March 18 to 19.

Presented by Manila Broadcasting Company and the City of Manila, in cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard, the Manila Bay Seasports Festival is now on its 17th year, and is once more expected to draw big crowds to the Baywalk area along Roxas Boulevard.

Races begin at 8 a.m. Top concert artists have been invited to grace the awarding ceremonies that will cap the two-day event supported by EO Optical, EyeBerry, and MyJuiz.

Members of the Philippine national team that copped the ICF Asian Championships and finished third in the World Championship in Russia last year will also see action in the two-day event, which features the men’s open, women’s open, and mixed open competitions.

Among the teams who have already expressed their intention to compete are the Triton, Onslaught Racing Dragons, RCP Sea Dragons, Philippine Blue Phoenix, Rogue Pilipinas, Dragons Republic, One Piece Drakon Sangres, Pilipinas Wave Warriors, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, NTMA Dragons, Amateur Paddlers Philippines, Bruins, Speed Devilz, and Maharlika Drakon.

Meanwhile, motorboat racers from Antique, Aurora, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Dumaguete, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Mindoro, Navotas, and Rizal will compete in stock and formula races.