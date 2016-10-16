Elite guards assigned to Manila jail

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has ordered the deployment of an elite team to beef up security at the Manila City Jail following last week’s noise barrage by unruly inmates.

Twenty additional men from the elite Special Tactics and Response team were sent over the weekend to man the jail to ward off a riot.

Some 200 members of the “Batang City Jail” gang conducted a noise barrage on Thursday in protest of the segregation and reclassification of inmates facing illegal drugs cases.

The BJMP had ordered the disbandment of “Batang City Jail,” “Sigue-sigue Sputnik,” “Commando” and other gangs, as well as the elimination of illegal drugs and other contraband at the city jail.

BJMP chief Serafin Barretto Jr. said the jail warden, Supt. Gerald Bantag, would remain in his post despite calls from the inmates for his sacking.

The Thursday commotion left five duty officers and 35 inmates injured.

As a result, Bantag ordered the transfer of 26 Batang City Jail inmates to the Manila City Jail Annex.