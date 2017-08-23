Elite survive Aces, notch first three-game winning streak

Blackwater needed two overtime periods to outlast Alaska, 111-106, and notch the franchise’s first three-game winning streak in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governor’s Cup on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Mike Digregorio stepped up in the second overtime, scoring five straight points that allowed the Elite to pull away and improve their win-loss record to 3-3. The Aces, meanwhile, suffered their franchise-worst 13-game losing streak that started last conference.

“This victory is going to be something special for us because this is our first time three-game win streak in the PBA. We cherished this win, and we’re hoping this will push us more to perform in a higher level,” said Blackwater coach Leo Isaac.

“It is really hard to get an easy win in the PBA we thought we had an easy win tonight but Alaska charged back. I’m happy we came here in this game well-prepared,” he added.

Import Henry Walker delivered big, posting a 35-point, 32-rebound performance, as the Elite remained unbeaten with him as reinforcement.

Digregorio added 17 points, Bam-Bam Gamalinda finished with 15 points and center JP Erram contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds also for Blackwater.

Alaska dropped to 0-5 in the tournament. The team of head coach Alex Compton has not tasted a victory since beating Rain or Shine, 105-102, last April 2.

LaDontae Henton led the Aces with 31 points.

After scoring a career-high 32 points in their 107-106 win over Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) last Friday, Shej Roi Sumang was limited to only four points but his two free throws gave the Elite a 109-106 lead with six seconds left.

Chris Banchero’s game-tying triple missed the mark and Walker sealed the win with two more free throws.

Henton’s basket tied the game at 97-all with 13 seconds left in the first overtime and Alaska foiled Sumang in the next play to force the second overtime.

Simon Enciso had the chance to win the game in regulation but his jumper missed the target for the first extra inning at 91-all.

Scores:

BLACKWATER 111 – Walker 35, DiGregorio 17, Gamalinda 15, Erram 13, Canaleta 9, Cruz 8, Pinto 6, Sumang 4, Sena 2, Miranda 2, Aguilar 0, K. Pascual 0.

ALASKA 106 – Henton 31, Casio 25, Enciso 11, Banchero 10, Thoss 10, Manuel 6, Baclao 6, Galliguez 3, Exciminiano 2, Mendoza 2, Hontiveros 0, Racal 0.