Elizabeth Payte holds fourth solo exhibit

Impressionist artist Elizabeth Payte blossoms anew as she holds her fourth solo exhibition, “Flowers Abloom.” Her love for anything Victorian inspires her to paint flower designs on various objects including Hermès bags.

Interestingly, Payte’s passion for painting did not start until 16 years ago, when she enrolled in one of the art workshops of Ayala Museum.

Before holding her first solo exhibit, Payte graduated from Adamson University with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. She worked at a large construction company but after 14 years, she decided to further her studies. Between bringing and fetching her three young boys to and from Colegio San Agustin, she completed Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design degree at the Assumption College.

It was in practicing interior design that the artist was introduced to the world of art—soon Payte, found herself in an art workshop. Thereafter, she took her learning further through an artist friend and discovered her love and talent for painting.

A combination of both her admiration for and exposure to European Arts greatly influenced her impasto technique. Payte later taught art history and appreciation at the Asia Pacific College in Magallanes for two years.

Today, when not enjoying paints and brushes in her studio, Payte designs jewelry. As design director her eponymous jewelry brand, she creates one-of-a-kind, export quality pieces that are found in different hotels in Metro Manila.

Flowers Abloom will be on view at the ArtistSpace, located at the Ayala Museum Annex, until August 23.