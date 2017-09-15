Ellen Adarna, BoyBandPH take the ‘frontrow’

Frontrow International, a wholly owned Filipino direct selling company, has truly arrived. From its small time operations in Pacific Century Tower in Quezon City, it expanded to nationwide operations in Davao, Cebu, Tuguegarao, Iloilo and Pampanga, and most recently, internationally with offices in key capitals such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and India.

Not resting on their laurels, Raymond Francisco and Samuel Verzosa, co-founders of the company, continue to come up with skin and cosmetic lines for their growing patrons around the world.

To celebrate their success, Frontrow held a star-studded party coinciding with the launch of their latest product.

No less than ABS-CBN’s hot and new properties BoyBandPH and Ellen Adarna led the gathering.

BoybandPH, the newest music sensation from Star Magic, has nothing but praises for the product.

“When you’re performing before a crowd, it’s hot and your energy is up. But even then, the Dynamic Duo Hybrid Stick keeps your face looking dewy—and not greasy!” Ford Valencia shared.

“Also, we love it because it feels light on your skin; you feel comfortable even in front of the hot, stage lights,” Joao Constancia added.

Adarna, another loud and proud Filipina beauty gave her stamp of approval.

“I love travelling and going to the beach, as well as partying up a few nights a week, which, of course, takes a certain toll on my skin. I can get darker or my skin gets drier, so I really make sure to pamper my skin with moisturizing creams and such,” the ABS-CBN actress said. “Instabright Body Crème is one of my favorites and I incorporate it into my beauty regimen, because it applies on easily and protects my skin.”

Lending their support for the company were their brand ambassadors who nonetheless were sparkling during the night of glamour.

“We are all so very proud and excited to have our brand grow and be accepted with such enthusiasm—not only in the Philippines but around the world. We pride ourselves in inspiring and leading a new breed of entrepreneurs. And with our award-winning products, we believe that we can truly change lives,” co-founder Francisco finally noted.