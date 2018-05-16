Ellen Adarna mum about cyber libel charges

AS of press time, actress Ellen Adarna is yet to react on the case filed against her by Myra Abo Santos, mother of 17-year-old Eleila Santos who she tagged as paparazzi in a viral Instagram story early this month.

Adarna was charged with child abuse, cybercrime and libel on Tuesday at the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.

The formal legal complaint comes a week after the mother demanded a public apology from the actress for posting an unauthorized video of the teenager on her Instagram story with the caption, “Oo yan ha… you know the feeling.. uncomfy noh? When you PAP [paparazzi]us, we PAP you too! It’s a tie.”

“You have claimed my daughter is guilty, rude, and has been repeatedly insinuating my daughter is lying. You even said that you can handle bashers and hope my child could, too. I want to tell you that she is not like you, she never needed to. She is a private individual who has not even turned 18. As a celebrity, we would have thought you would understand the value of privacy,” Santos said in a Facebook post on May 7.

“My family and I have begun seeking legal assistance. As advised by our lawyer, we are now writing this letter. As her family, we ask you to publicly apologize to Eleila. We prefer not to take this further, but as our only daughter, we are ready to take this wherever needed to protect her integrity,” the mom continued.

However, Adarna did not give any public apology within the given time frame pushing the parents of Eleila to file a complaint.

The same day cases were filed, Adarna—in return—posted a video of her giving actor John Lloyd Cruz a buzz cut.

“Today’s Agenda,” she wrote as her caption, with the hashtag #thingswedoathome.

Meanwhile, Cruz was seen sporting the said new look during an event in Quezon City, but he declined to speak to media.

The said viral video was taken on May 4 at Mendokoro Ramenba, a restaurant in Makati where Eleila and a friend happened to be dining at the same time as Adarna and her boyfriend Cruz.

Adarna’s Instagram posts backfired when Eleila released in a Twitter thread the supposed footage of Adarna in the restaurant that she took. The video did not prominently feature the actress.

“If I knew I was at a fault I would admit it pero yun nga I really had no clue na nasama pa pala siya sa story ko. If my story was inappropriate for her she could’ve confronted me in the restaurant,” Eleila defended on Twitter.

“Clearly you can see in the video that I really didn’t notice she was taking a video of me? I wasn’t looking in her direction at all! I think it’s just best if the mistake is to be admitted. What happened earlier could’ve been resolved properly if she went up to us and asked.

“I don’t follow her in any social media account so I was really surprised when we were on her story. Di lang din naman siya yung tao sa story ko andun din si kuya ramen chef na nagluluto kasali rin. And how was that a body language response?” she continued.

In response, Adarna made a second video saying, “Girl, you can deny all you want, but before your food arrived, you knew what you guys were doing.”