Elmo M, Sarah G lead 12th Myx Music Awards nominees

Rapper-singer Elmo Magalona and Popstar Sarah Geronimo lead the star-studded nominees in the 12th Myx Music Awards, which happens in early March.

Magalona is a front runner with seven nominations for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Song, Favorite Artist, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Myx Celebrity VJ, and Favorite Collaboration and Favorite Media Soundtrack alongside his loveteam partner Janella Salvador.

The Popstar comes in second with five nominations, which include Favorite Music Video, Favorite Song, Favorite Artist, and Favorite Female Artist. Her song “The Great Unknown” with band Hale is also nominated for Favorite Collaboration, putting her head-to-head with Elmo in all her nominated categories.

Other OPM artists who bagged a handful of nominations are The Voice Kids alumnus Darren Espanto, Myx’s very own VJ Sharlene San Pedro, and James Reid. Last year, it was James’ girlfriend and on-screen partner, Nadine Lustre who emerged on top of the Awards Night with five wins out of her six nominations.

Last year’s Favorite Media Soundtrack winner Kyla, competes again with JaDine in the same category for her song and the love team’s teleserye soundtrack, “Til I Met You” against the couple’s “This Time.” Last year, Kyla and the “It” couple also battled in the same category with their songs “On The Wings of Love” and “Hanap-hanap,” respectively.

For Favorite International Video, “Closer” by the Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “History” by One Direction, “Jet Black Heart” by 5 Seconds Of Summer, “Shout Out To My Ex” by Little Miz, and “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dollar $ign are in competition.

For complete list of nominees and to vote log on to http://myxph.com/myxmusicawards/vote/