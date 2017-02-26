Elorde brothers retain WBO regional titles

Brothers Juan Martin and Juan Miguel Elorde knocked out their respective foes to retain their World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional title belts on Saturday night in the boxing main event entitled “Boxing Kontra Droga” at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Paranaque City.

Juan Martin beat Thai challenger Aekkawee Kaewmanee (16-8 record with six knockouts) via seventh-round TKO win and and retained his WBO Oriental lightweight championship. He improved his win-loss record to 22-1 with nine knockouts.

“I’m very happy with this win. I hope my rating will go up after this victory to increase my chances of becoming a mandatory challenger for a world title,” Juan Martin, 32, rated No. 8 by the WBO, told The Manila Times in Filipino.

The younger Elorde, Juan Miguel, defeated Indonesian Erick Deztroyer (8-5-1 win-loss-draw record with a knockout) via sixth round technical knockout to keep his WBO Asia Pacific super bantamweight crown and improve to 23-1 win-loss record with 12 knockouts.

“My opponent’s style was awkward and I really got mad. But I was able to hit him though in the sixth (round),” said the 30-year-old Juan Miguel, rated No. 3 by the WBO.

“I’m hoping to get a world title shot someday. That’s the dream of all boxers,” he added.

In other results, Randy Braga of Sucat, Paranaque beat Landy Chris de Leon of Valenzuela via unanimous decision to maintain the Philippine featherweight championship, while Jerwin Mejes of Pili, Camarines Sur scored a unanimous decision win over Japanese Kenta Ide in their lightweight bout.

Crisanto Contemprato of Binangoan, Rizal defeated Arvin Yurong of Leyte via second round knockout in a featherweight fight; Ruben Langress blasted Julius Bala of Bambang, Manila in a super flyweight bout; and the flyweight bout between Wilbert Berondo and Albert Alcoy of Makati City ended to a draw.

JOSEF RAMOS