Email your complaints to President Duterte

HAVE public stockholders become desperate that some of them email newspaper columnists to air their grievances?

This is the question I ask myself when I receive complaints via email from readers of The Manila Times.

“Could you help me where I could file a complaint against SMDC?” wrote one reader. The four-letter acronym stands for SM Development Corp.

“Below is my story,” he went on, narrating how he happened to invest in an SMDC condo unit.

“It was January last year when a friend came up to me and convinced me to deposit P20,000 for a unit in SMDC Spring Residences, with promises he would help me with bank financing and [finding a future tenant]to rent the condo unit that I purchased, [given that]I and my family are all working and [residing]here in Thailand.

“Aside from that, out of 30 months of payments, the person guaranteed that I would pay the deposit for only 27 months and that he would be the one to pay three months.

“After faithfully paying in advance the monthly dues until October 2017, I waited for their response and [fulfillment of]promises. Instead, I received a bulk of package from SMDC with the card and other documents for me to sign and return to them.

‘Never give up’

“Since September, I have been sending emails to the SMDC Call Center asking for full refund not because I want to but because of misrepresentation. I claim misrepresentation because SMDC wrote three names on the contract [as signatories]but only one [of them]came [over]and signed it with me. I have no idea about the third person.

“After searching the internet, I found out about HLURB and emailed it for help. I sent a representative to a meeting that took place on Jan. 8, 2018. SMDC’s representative said they would not refund because it’s not under the Maceda Law.”

What followed were two paragraphs expressing disappointment over SMDC’s refusal to refund his initial payment of P20,000, which, to a salaried worker, would be too big to lose.

As for the Sy family, who owns the SM group of companies which has made them the richest people in this country, P20,000 may not mean much. Nevertheless, it is an amount that SMDC could add to its revenues under “other income.”

In my response, I wrote: I don’t know how I can help you. SMDC seldom listens to reason. Even my family had complained re a company’s condo project and nothing happened.”

Nothing happened to what? Of course, to our complaint.

Golden Donuts’ tax case

A reader of The Manila Times asked Due Diligencer in an email whatever happened to the tax case of Golden Donuts Inc.

“Would you know if the case has progressed lately, considering that PRRD has made it known to all that said corporation owes the government money?” the reader asked.

In my response, I told the reader that President Prresident Duterte has been talking about Dunkin’ Donuts, but has not made any effort to collect the right taxes.

In asking me about the alleged non-payment of correct taxes by Golden Donuts Inc., the reader cited a Due Diligencer piece titled, “Who is afraid of Dunkin’ Donuts?” The piece appeared on Dec. 10, 2013.

Well, I thank the reader for including Due Diligencer in reading The Manila Times.

Honestly, I don’t know what had happened since 2013 when I wrote the column about Dunkin’ Donuts. It is up to the BIR’s present leadership to collect what should be collected. Period.

There is no sense in tolerating non-payment of taxes. It is up to the BIR people to collect what they must collect. No ifs and buts.

Due Diligencer’s take

As I wrote in the first paragraph, I am surprised that some of the more concerned public investors prefer to email newspapers such as The Manila Times to express their complaints. Have they lost trust in the government, even when President Duterte has been trying his best to bring his administration closer to the people? PRRD, after all, is the President of this Republic, since he ceased to be mayor of Davao City.

Why not write PRRD instead? He might be interested, too, in knowing what you feel about certain government department executives who, to say the least, may be “sleeping on the job.”

As used here, “sleeping on the job” should mean “forgetting to read your emails” or

“ignoring the ordinary citizens.”

If you are among the public or ordinary citizens who still remain hopeful about the future of this country, then you are and should be in good company. Nothing is wrong with being optimistic.

Will the BIR finally collect due taxes from Golden Donuts? If the company is liable to pay P1.51 billion for taxable year 2007, why should the agency’s collectors be afraid to apply the law in this case, regardless of who gets hurt?

By the way, the listing of Philippine Depositary Receipts by ABS-CBN Holdings Corp. and GMA Holdings Inc. did not make the two companies public. The issue here is not about listing but about ownership. If the PDRs issued by the two broadcast companies are partly owned by foreigners, what could have made their ownership profiles different from Rappler Inc.? Just asking.

