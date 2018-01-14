Embassy of Israel reaches out to orphans in Angeles

The Embassy of Israel teamed up with the Wings of Hope Foundation to bring message of hope and empowerment to around 300 kids from orphan care centers in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Wings of Hope Foundation is composed of female pilots headed by Captain Irene Mora who herself holds a unique story of helping girls in need. With Israeli Ambassador Effie Ben Matityau, they lead the gift-giving program at Quest Hotel, Clark Freeport Zone while a group of Aeta children performed their traditional dance during the event

“As a pilot and entrepreneur, I have been working to build a career. This time, our main goal is to be a message of hope to the less fortunate kids and to highlight gender equality,” said Mora who’s joined by her daughter Captain Ira.