Embassy personnel in Kuwait flown home

The three employees of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait who were allegedly involved in the rescue of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Gulf state returned home on Friday.

Officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) refused to divulge the names of the three who were whisked to a waiting vehicle at the ramp area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 1 upon their arrival.

Officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs welcomed the three employees who were accompanied by Abdullah Mama-o, who was recently appointed as the country’s special envoy to Kuwait.

The three were held by the Kuwaiti government for their involvement in the controversial rescue of Filipino workers last month.

The rescue mission resulted in a diplomatic spat between Manila and Kuwait, prompting the Gulf state to expel the Philippine ambassador.

However, Mama-o said the labor row ended with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Agreement that covers Filipino workers in Kuwait.

Sources said the four Filipino drivers who were also arrested due to their alleged participation in the Kuwait rescue will soon return home.