Embassy of Ukraine-Malaysia offers outstation consular services

On November 13 from 9 am to 6 pm, a consular officer of the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia will be providing a one day outstation consular services at the Office of the Honorary Consul General of Ukraine at the 7th Floor of Basic Petroleum Building, C.PalancaSt., Legaspi Village in Makati City.

Advertisements

All Philippine citizens requiring Ukrainian consular advice or wishing to apply for a Ukrainian visa may submit document to the consular officer according to the Rules for Visa Issuance for Entry to and Transit through the Territory of Ukraine.

For more details about Ukrainian visa, visit their website Malaysia.mfa.gov.ua.