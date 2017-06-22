‘Embrace digital age’

Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies which specializes in modernizing and automating organizations, urged businesses in the country to embrace the digital age and be transformed by it in order to develop new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the company, digital transformation will change “how every business in every industry is built and operated” and “how it interfaces with customers.”

“The digital penetration in this country is the second largest, next to Indonesia, which is also driven by population size. But this means that businesses in the Philippines have to embrace this new age of digital and they have to be transformed to IT,” Paul Henaghan, Dell EMC vice president South Asia and Korea, said.

Henaghan’s statement is in line with the findings of International Data Corporation (IDC), which he presented during a media roundtable in Taguig on Wednesday.

The IDC report revealed strategic predictions and major technology trends that are set to present opportunities and challenges to Philippine IT leaders in the next three to four years.

According to Henaghan, IDC sees the Philippines’ digital transformation in 2018 to reach 60 percent of customer support interactions that will be digitalized and occur in online communities.

By 2019, the research showed that 40 percent of the top companies in the country will experiment using augmented reality as part of their marketing efforts. In 2020, 25 percent of 1,000 companies in the country will depend on their ability “to create digitally enhanced products, services and experiences.”

By 2021, the government will have a more strategic information and communications technology push to enable technology adoption among Philippine organizations.

Because of these anticipatable opportunities, Henaghan said Dell EMC is willing to help enterprises and customers to realize digital transformation goals, and they are looking to drive these innovations.

“Dell EMC is the ideal partner to help customers take this first step. The creation of Dell EMC has rapidly accelerated our ability to develop and deliver technologies that will underpin the next wave of innovation and progress for our customers,” he said.

At the recent Dell C World 2017 event held in Las Vegas last month, the company announced a wave of new modern data center innovations which include its new 14th generation PowerEdge servers and new hyper-converged infrastructure portfolio.