Emergency aid for displaced Boracay workers sought

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday urged the government to provide “emergency” financial assistance and livelihood to over 6,000 workers who will be affected by the six-month closure of Boracay island.

The government will shut down Boracay on April 26 to rehabilitate the island that President Rodrigo Duterte described a “cesspool.”

Gatchalian estimates that more than 6,000 workers in the informal sector of Boracay Island and the surrounding municipality of Malay, Aklan, will be affected by the closure order.

“Our estimates show that informal sector laborers employed on and around Boracay island could lose as much as P166 million in wages over the next six months,” he said. “The government needs to put programs in place to ensure that every centavo of these losses will be compensated.”

The senator, chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, urged the Department of Labor and Employment to put strategies in place to serve the needs of the informal sector.

“Informal sector workers will be particularly vulnerable during the closure period because it will be much more difficult to identify them and provide the necessary public aid,” he said.

Gatchalian said Boracay’s small-time laborers “are not to blame for the environmental mess on the island, and they should not be made to suffer the consequences of the reckless illegal behavior of careless big businesses.”