‘Emergency’ data server operations temporarily disrupt Globe services

GLOBE Telecom users on Monday morning experienced intermittent interruptions due to emergency operations undertaken by the telecommunications provider.

Yoly Crisanto, Globe senior vice president for Corporate Communications, said emergency operations on their data servers interrupted communication services.

“[They] may cause our prepaid and postpaid customers to experience intermittent voice, SMS and data services,” Crisanto said in an email advisory.

Before noon, Crisanto announced the restoration of the services.

“As of 10:43 a.m., voice, SMS services have been fully restored for Globe prepaid customers,” she said.

“All mobile services for Globe customers are now back to normal,” Crisanto added.